Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.39, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNB was $33.39, representing a -3.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.49 and a 95.61% increase over the 52 week low of $17.07.

UNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01.

