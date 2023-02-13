Union Bank & Trust Updates Holdings in Nelnet (NNI)

Fintel reports that Union Bank & Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.21MM shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NNI). This represents 15.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 4.26MM shares and 15.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.09% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nelnet is $96.90. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.09% from its latest reported closing price of $94.92.

The projected annual revenue for Nelnet is $1,392MM, a decrease of 13.38%. The projected annual EPS is $6.82, a decrease of 49.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nelnet. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNI is 0.18%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 13,771K shares. The put/call ratio of NNI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnolia Group holds 1,900K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 1,370K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 4.42% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 731K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 480K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 13.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 317K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Nelnet Declares $0.26 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $94.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 2.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Nelnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nelnet is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications, and asset management. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, and school administration software. Through its investment in ALLO Communications, Nelnet offers fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast internet and superior telephone and television services. The company also makes investments in real estate and early-stage and emerging growth companies.

