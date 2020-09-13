Union Bank of India to sell Rs10bn Tier 2 bonds

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (IFR) - Union Bank of India is planning to raise up to Rs10bn (US$136m) from 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bonds, according to market sources.

The state-owned bank is targeting Rs5bn plus a greenshoe of the same amount.

Crisil and Icra have assigned a AA+ rating to the bonds.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the NSE's electronic platform on September 15 from 11:00am to 1:00pm India time.

Union Bank of India is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

Separately, as previously reported, State Bank of India is planning to raise up to Rs70bn from Tier 2 bonds. The exact timing is not yet known.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.