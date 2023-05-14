Union Bank of India (NSE:UNIONBANK) Price Target Increased by 6.99% to 75.48

The average one-year price target for Union Bank of India (NSE:UNIONBANK) has been revised to 75.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.99% from the prior estimate of 70.55 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.71% from the latest reported closing price of 74.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Bank of India. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNIONBANK is 0.04%, an increase of 43.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 50,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,442K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,394K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNIONBANK by 21.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,901K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,151K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNIONBANK by 23.72% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,761K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,808K shares, representing a decrease of 22.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNIONBANK by 2.87% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 3,641K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNIONBANK by 68.46% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,469K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

