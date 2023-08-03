Union Bank of India (NSE:UNIONBANK) Price Target Increased by 21.42% to 100.81

The average one-year price target for Union Bank of India (NSE:UNIONBANK) has been revised to 100.81 / share. This is an increase of 21.42% from the prior estimate of 83.03 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.82 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.84% from the latest reported closing price of 90.14 / share.

Union Bank of India Maintains 3.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Bank of India. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNIONBANK is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 50,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,442K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,901K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,761K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 3,599K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIONBANK by 22.28% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.