Union Bancaire Privee Sells Off 93K SPGI Shares In Q3

Sold 93,374 shares of S&P Global; estimated transaction value of approximately $51 million

Post-trade holding: 144,186 shares valued at $71.95 million

Position now accounts for 1.0% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

Union Bancaire Privee, UBP SA reduced its stake in S&P Global by 93,374 shares during Q3 2025, an estimated $51 million trade based on average pricing for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 07, 2025, Union Bancaire Privee, UBP SA sold 93,374 shares of S&P Global(NYSE:SPGI) during the quarter. The estimated transaction was valued was $51 million. After the sale, the fund held 144,186 shares as of September 30, 2025, valued at $71.95 million at quarter's end.

What else to know

The fund’s position in S&P Global now represents 1.0% of its $7.04 billion reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

MSFT: $1.44 billion (20.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GOOGL: $377.65 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AMZN: $255.57 million (3.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NVDA: $228.95 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

JPM: $192.9 million (2.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, shares of S&P Global were priced at $487.76, down 2.1% YTD through October 12, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 15.6 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 14, 2025) $487.76 Market Capitalization $147.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $14.70 billion Net Income (TTM) $4.01 billion

Company Snapshot

Provides credit ratings, indices, analytics, and workflow solutions across capital markets, commodities, and automotive sectors.

Generates revenue primarily from credit ratings, index licensing, and analytics solutions.

Serves investors and market participants worldwide.

S&P Global Inc. is a leading provider of essential financial intelligence, operating at scale with over 42,000 employees and a global client base. Its diversified business model leverages proprietary data, analytics, and benchmarks, positioning the company as a critical enabler of transparency and efficiency in global markets. Through its broad suite of solutions, S&P Global maintains a strong competitive edge by serving as a trusted source of market information and decision support for financial professionals and enterprises.

Foolish take

Union Bancaire Privée recently sold off $51 million worth of S&P Global shares in the third quarter. This probably means it's taking some profits or rebalancing its portfolio after the financial data giant had a bit of a slow period. Even with that sale, the fund still holds around $72 million in S&P Global, which is a pretty modest 1% of its AUM. S&P Global shares have actually dipped 2% this year through mid-October, falling behind the broader market as investors have shifted towards faster-growing tech companies.

Despite this recent softness, S&P Global is still a really important part of the global financial system. Its credit ratings, market indices, and analytics are crucial for making decisions across capital markets, and its diverse revenue streams help it stay strong through different economic cycles. The company's size and steady income from index licensing and data subscriptions give it solid pricing power. For long-term investors, this temporary dip in the stock could be a good chance to pick up a high-quality business that's right at the center of global finance.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stock holdings that a fund must disclose in regulatory filings.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of 2025, typically July through September.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund’s portfolio by market value.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a specific trade.

Index licensing: Revenue earned by allowing other firms to use proprietary financial indices.

Analytics solutions: Tools or services that analyze financial data to support investment decisions.

Capital markets: Financial markets where long-term debt or equity-backed securities are bought and sold.

Proprietary data: Unique data owned and controlled by a company, not publicly available.

Benchmarks: Standards or indices used to measure investment performance.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

