Union Bancaire Privee Buys $81 Million in JPMorgan Stock Ahead of Next Week’s Earnings

Union Bancaire Privee added 272,830 shares of JPM worth an estimated $81 million in the third quarter, according to a new SEC filing.

The transaction value represents about 1.2% of 13F reportable assets, and JPM now comprises 2.7% of the fund's assets, making it the fifth-largest holding.

After the transaction, Union Bancaire Privee owns 640,189 JPM shares valued at $192.9 million as of September 30.

Union Bancaire Privee disclosed the purchase of 272,830 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) worth an estimated $81 million in the third quarter, according to its SEC filing for the period ended September 30.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Union Bancaire Privee increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by acquiring 272,830 additional shares in the third quarter. The estimated value of the purchase, calculated using the stock's average closing price for the quarter, is approximately $81.1 million. The fund now holds a total of 640,189 shares as of September 30.

What else to know

Buy activity brings the position to 2.7% of 13F AUM, making it the fund’s fifth-largest holding after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

MSFT: $1.44 billion (20.6% of AUM)

GOOGL: $377.65 million (5.4% of AUM)

AMZN: $255.57 million (3.7% of AUM)

NVDA: $228.95 million (3.3% of AUM)

JPM: $192.91 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares were priced at $307.57, up nearly 46% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 28 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Net income (TTM) $56.5B Dividend yield 1.7% Price (as of Tuesday afternoon) $307.57

Company snapshot

JPM offers consumer banking, investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management services globally, with revenue streams from lending, payments, capital markets, and investment products.

Serves individual consumers, small businesses, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities worldwide.

Operates in more than 100 countries, providing a broad geographic reach and diversified client base.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the world's largest and most diversified financial institutions, with a robust presence across consumer, corporate, and investment banking as well as asset management. Its broad client reach and diversified revenue streams provide resilience and competitive advantage in global financial markets.

Foolish take

Union Bancaire Privee’s $81 million purchase of 272,830 JPMorgan shares underscores ongoing confidence in the nation’s largest bank ahead of its next earnings report, scheduled for Tuesday. The buy comes after a strong year for JPMorgan, whose shares are up 46% over the past 12 months, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 18% gain.



The optimism is grounded in fundamentals. In the second quarter, JPMorgan reported $15 billion in net income, driven by resilient consumer spending, strong markets revenue, and 7% growth in investment banking fees. Average deposits in the consumer and community banking segment fell 1% year over year, but client investment assets rose 14%. CEO Jamie Dimon described the quarter as “another period of strong results,” though he cautioned that “significant risks persist," including from high fiscal deficits, trade uncertainty, and elevated asset prices.



With a 15% CET1 ratio, $1.5 trillion in liquidity, and AUM of $4.3 trillion, JPMorgan remains one of the best-capitalized financial institutions in the world. Union Bancaire’s increased position could suggest conviction that Dimon’s balanced playbook—combining growth, capital strength, and shareholder returns—will continue to pay off in the quarters ahead.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or institution manages on behalf of clients.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, showing excess return or outperformance.

Non-GAAP: Financial figures not calculated according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, often adjusted for one-time items.

Stake: The total ownership or holding of a particular security by an investor or fund.

Quarter (Q3): The third three-month period of a company's fiscal year, often used in financial reporting.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends relative to its stock price.

Filing date: The date when a document or report is officially submitted to a regulatory authority.

Institutional investor: An organization that invests large sums of money, such as banks, pension funds, or mutual funds.

Capital markets: Financial markets where companies raise long-term funds through the issuance of securities.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

