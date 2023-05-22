Union at Chile's Centinela copper mine opts to extend talks

Updates with additional information from union, background

SANTIAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - The mine supervisor union for Chile's Centinela mine, operated by mining company Antofagasta ANTO.L, decided to extend negotiations to avoid a strike, the union said on Monday.

The union said in a statement that the company had made a new, much better offer, causing union leaders to hold off on threats of a strike to discuss the offer with union members.

The union said talks would be extended through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Union members had rejected a previous proposal from the mining company in mid-May, and began a mediation period with the government last week.

In 2022, Centinela produced 247,600 tonnes of copper, according to data from the state agency Cochilco.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

