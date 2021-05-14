US Markets
Union at BHP's Escondida, Spence copper mines in Chile reject contract offer

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO, May 14 (Reuters) - A union representing remote operations workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Escondida and Spence mines in Chile has rejected the company's contract offer, raising the risk of a strike at the two sprawling copper deposits, the union's president told Reuters on Friday.

