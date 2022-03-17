US Markets
BHP

Union at BHP's Escondida Chile copper mine threatens work stoppage

Contributor
Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A union representing workers at BHP's sprawling Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, on Thursday threatened a work stoppage over what it claims are breaches in its collective contract.

SANTIAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - A union representing workers at BHP's BHP.AX sprawling Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, on Thursday threatened a work stoppage over what it claims are breaches in its collective contract.

Escondida's Union 1 requested an urgent meeting with company executives to discuss its complaints over promotions, saying many conditions in the contract were not being upheld by the firm, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

It asked the issues be resolved shortly or it will initiate "labor actions," implying a stoppage.

This "may mean, among other measures, the exercise of strikes or collective abstentions from work, for as long as is agreed," the union said in the letter. If the union calls for a stoppage, it will let the company know beforehand so measures can be adopted to "safeguard" company assets.

BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union and the company signed the new collective contract last August.

In January, the union accused the firm of being erratic and irresponsible as COVID-19 infections had risen among the workforce.

Last year, workers at the mine won a historic benefits package at the bargaining table, which included bonuses distributed to all workers in equal parts, the union said at the time.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero, Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Aurora Ellis)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular