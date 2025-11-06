Unimpressed With the 2.8% 2026 Social Security COLA? 3 Ways You Can Supplement Your Checks

Key Points

Social Security beneficiaries will get a 2.8% boost in 2026, which will add about $56 to the average check.

You can use personal savings or income from a job to supplement this.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) may be an option to help low-income seniors cover their costs.

You're not alone if you were disappointed by the 2026 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While the 2.8% bump is slightly higher than the average over the last few decades, it won't be life-changing for most people. It might not even be enough to cover the inflation you've probably noticed in your daily living costs over the last year.

The average senior's retirement benefit will grow by $56 per month, or $672 per year. It's possible that you could get more than this. But you may still worry about whether your checks will go far enough.

You might need to supplement your checks with income from other sources. Here are three options that could help you make ends meet in 2026.

1. Personal savings

Falling back onto personal savings is your easiest option if you have a sizable nest egg. Increase your retirement account withdrawals as much as you need to so you can pay for what Social Security doesn't.

Keep in mind that withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement accounts like traditional IRAs and 401(k)s increase your taxable income for the year. Roth withdrawals don't because you already paid taxes on your Roth funds in the years you contributed them. You could also take a mix of both types of withdrawals to give you more control over your tax liability.

2. Part-time work

Your vision for retirement may not have included working, but if you don't have a lot of personal savings, this could be your best way to supplement your checks. You'll have a steady source of income and, if you can find a position with flexible hours, you can tailor the amount you work to your schedule and needs.

If you're claiming Social Security and working while you're under your full retirement age (FRA), you may need to watch out for the Social Security earnings test. This withholds some of your benefits if you earn more than a certain amount from your job in a year.

In 2026, you can earn up to $24,480 before you lose anything. After that, you lose $1 for every $2 you earn. If you reach your FRA next year, you only lose $1 for every $3 you earn over $65,160. Only income earned prior to your birth month counts in the latter case.

Fortunately, money lost to the earnings test isn't gone forever. The Social Security Administration will increase your checks once you reach your FRA. But until then, you may have to plan for smaller benefits once you've earned a certain amount.

3. Government benefits

When you're not able to work and you lack personal savings, you may need to explore other government benefits to help you make ends meet. One option worth considering is Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This is a monthly benefit available to the blind, disabled, and low-income seniors.

How much you get depends on your income and assets. The federal maximum is $967 per month for a single adult or $1,450 for a couple in 2025. These limits will rise to $994 and $1,491, respectively, in 2026. Some states also add to SSI benefits for their qualifying residents.

You could also look into programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help with grocery costs or Medicaid to cover your healthcare costs. Applying for these programs can take time, though, as you'll need to provide the programs with a detailed picture of your financial situation. If you think you may need these programs in 2026, get started right away. Check with your state social services agency to learn how to apply.

