Unimportant if UK enters shallow recession, Bank of England's Bailey says

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday it was not too important whether official data due this week shows the economy shrank in the final quarter of last year and entered a shallow 'technical' recession.

"I would not put too much weight on that," Bailey said in a question and answer session after giving a lecture at Loughborough University in central England.

"If we do get two successive negative quarters ... it will be very shallow. What I would put more weight on is that the indicators we have seen since have shown some signs of upturn."

Economists polled by Reuters estimate the economy shrank 0.1% in the three months to the end of December, after a similar contraction in the three months to the end of September.

(Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.