Unimicron Technology (TWSE:3037) Price Target Increased by 18.29% to 345.87

The average one-year price target for Unimicron Technology (TWSE:3037) has been revised to NT$345.87 / share. This is an increase of 18.29% from the prior estimate of NT$292.39 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$154.95 to a high of NT$535.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.45% from the latest reported closing price of NT$446.00 / share.

Unimicron Technology Maintains 0.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.74%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unimicron Technology. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3037 is 0.21%, an increase of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.11% to 95,779K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,810K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,546K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3037 by 45.08% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,148K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,646K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3037 by 40.38% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 7,802K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,502K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,278K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

