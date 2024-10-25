Unilever’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Boosts Market Confidence

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 4,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 4,762.57 GBp, with the highest price paid being 4,772.00 GBp. This move is aimed at consolidating the company’s financial position and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

