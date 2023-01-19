Unilever's India unit falls as royalty fee rise overshadows profit beat

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 19, 2023 — 11:04 pm EST

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) HLL.NS, which sells Dove soap and Close-up toothpaste in India, fell as much as 4.3% on Friday, as a deal to pay its UK parent higher royalty fees took the shine off a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit.

The Indian consumer goods major also said the royalty and central services fees it pays UK-based Unilever, which has a roughly 62% stake in HUL, would increase to 3.45% of turnover over the next three years, from 2.65% currently.

Total quarterly profit for the company climbed nearly 12% to 25.05 billion Indian rupees ($308.38 million) for the December quarter, HUL said in an exchange filing after markets closed on Thursday. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 24.76 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.2300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.