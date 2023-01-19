Unilever's India unit beats Q3 profit estimates on higher sales

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 19, 2023 — 05:38 am EST

Written by Meenakshi Maidas and Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Unilever (HUL) HLL.NS reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher sales helped make up for a rise in raw-material costs.

Profit rose to 25.05 billion rupees ($307.97 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 22.43 billion rupees a year ago, said HUL, the India unit of Unilever ULVR.L.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 24.76 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 81.3390 Indian rupees)

