Unilever's India arm posts higher profit on home care demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, April 27 (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS reported a near-10% increase in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, led by higher demand for its home, beauty and personal care products.

The Dove soapmaker's profit rose to 25.52 billion rupees ($313 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 23.27 billion rupees a year earlier, HUL, the Indian arm of UK-based Unilever ULVR.L, said in an exchange filing. ($1 = 81.6500 Indian rupees)

