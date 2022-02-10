Adds details, background

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L forecast higher sales, but lower margins, for this year as it grapples with soaring inflation, and ruled out big acquisitions following recent investor criticism of its failed pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health business.

The maker over Dove soap and Ben and Jerry's ice cream beat forecasts on Thursday with a 4.9% rise in fourth-quarter underlying sales as people continue to eat more at home.

That beat analysts' average forecast for 3.8% growth in a company-supplied poll.

For the full-year, underlying sales growth was 4.5%, the strongest for nine years.

The company forecast growth of 4.5-6.5% this year as it pushes through price rises to try to offset soaring input costs, but also said its underlying operating margin was likely to decline by between 140 and 240 basis points.

Consumer goods companies are grappling with soaring energy, commodities, labour and transportation costs.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Mark Potter)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +1 312 636 8874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.