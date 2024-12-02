Unilever Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.
Unilever PLC has announced an update on its share capital and voting rights, revealing that as of November 29, 2024, it had 2,475,572,871 shares with voting rights out of its total issued share capital. This figure is crucial for shareholders who need to monitor their stakes and comply with the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s disclosure requirements.
