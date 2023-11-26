Unilever (UNLYF) Price Target Increased by 7.95% to 58.03

The average one-year price target for Unilever (OTC:UNLYF) has been revised to 58.03 / share. This is an increase of 7.95% from the prior estimate of 53.76 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.41 to a high of 69.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from the latest reported closing price of 47.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNLYF is 0.98%, a decrease of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.81% to 304,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,425K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,862K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,279K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,758K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,569K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 13,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,749K shares, representing an increase of 63.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 170.41% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 12,894K shares. No change in the last quarter.

