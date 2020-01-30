Unilever underlying sales growth beats estimates

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever posted a slightly better than expected rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher prices in Brazil and strong performance in its home care business. The company also said it had started a strategic review of its global tea business, which includes brands such as Lipton and PG Tips. The maker of products as diverse as Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream reported fourth-quarter underlying sales up 1.5%, against an average forecast of 1.4% growth in a company supplied poll of analysts. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman ) ((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: UNILEVER RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.