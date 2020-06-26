FB

Unilever to stop U.S. advertising on Facebook, Twitter for rest of year

Contributor
Sheila Dang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Unilever PLC said on Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the U.S."

By Sheila Dang

June 26 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC ULVR.L said on Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook FB.O, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the U.S."

The consumer goods company, which owns brands like Dove Soap and Lipton tea, joins a growing advertising boycott against Facebook as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign started by U.S. civil rights groups after the death of George Floyd. The effort called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do more to stop hate speech.

"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary," Unilever said in a statement.

Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 972-974-3861))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters