Unilever to spin off Ben & Jerry's unit, launches cost-savings plan

March 19 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L plans to spin off its ice cream unit, home to popular brands like Magnum and Ben & Jerry's, into a standalone business, as the consumer goods group unveiled a new cost-savings programme on Tuesday.

The spin off will begin immediately and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, the London-listed company said.

Unilever aims to deliver mid-single digit underlying sales growth and modest margin improvement after the split, it said in a statement.

The company also announced a programme expected to deliver total cost savings of around 800 million euros ($869 million)over the next three years, and the proposed changes would impact around 7,500 roles globally.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

