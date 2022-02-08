Markets
UL

Unilever To Sell Its Direct Selling Business In Thailand - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Unilever (UN, ULVR.L, UL) has agreed to sell its direct selling business in Thailand, Unilever Life, to RS Group. Unilever Life includes 76 SKUs under 43 products via three brands - Beyonde, Aviance and iFresh.

Surachai Chetchotisak, CEO of RS Public Company Limited said: "This decision to acquire Unilever Life - which is a purposeful business that helps Thai people become entrepreneurs through trusted platform, will strengthen RS Group's commerce business model and reach a wider range of target groups in new distribution channels."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular