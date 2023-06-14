News & Insights

Unilever to scoop up frozen yogurt brand Yasso

June 14, 2023 — 07:36 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal and Abigail Summerville for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L said on Wednesday it is set to acquire frozen yogurt brand Yasso Holdings in North America, adding to its roster of premium ice-cream brands like Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, and Talenti.

The consumer goods giant said its acquisition of Boulder, Colorado-based Yasso falls in line with its strategy to upscale the ice cream division and cater to rising demand for healthier snack options.

Unilever did not disclose financial details related to the deal, which is set to close in the third quarter of 2023.

