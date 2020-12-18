Unilever To Resume Advertising On Facebook, Instagram, Twitter In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods giant Unilever plc. (UN, ULVR.L, UL) announced Thursday its decision to resume brand advertising on social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in the U.S. starting in January.

It was in June this year that company had paused advertising on these social media platforms through at least the end of 2020, in line with the principles of its Responsibility Framework.

The company aimed to create a diverse partner network that promotes a positive digital advertising ecosystem for consumers, brands, and society.

Unilever said it continued to work with the platforms to drive whole system change in the digital ecosystem. There are now some encouraging progress as part of the company's work with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media or GARM and other industry forums working with these partners.

The company said, "Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have committed to concrete steps to further manage harmful content moving forward, including common definitions for 11 harmful content areas, consistent reporting of prevalence of this content on these platforms, independent auditing, and developing controls for managing advertiser adjacency per the GARM commitments."

Unilever will closely assess the platforms' deliverables against their timelines and commitments, as well as polarization in the social media newsfeed environment post-election as the year progresses.

