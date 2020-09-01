Unilever To Eliminate Fossil Fuels In Cleaning Products By 2030

(RTTNews) - Unilever said Tuesday that it will eliminate fossil fuels in its cleaning products by 2030 as part of an 1 billion euros clean future investment.

The company will replace 100 percent of the carbon derived from fossil fuels in its cleaning and laundry product formulations with renewable or recycled carbon. It expects the initiative alone to reduce the carbon footprint of the product formulations by up to 20 percent.

At present, most cleaning and laundry products, including Unilever's products, contain chemicals made from fossil fuel feedstocks, a non-renewable source of carbon.

The chemicals account for 46% of the life-cycle carbon footprint of the company's products, Unilever said in a statement.

The company has asked other businesses to adopt new approach to transition to renewable and recycled carbon sources from plant, air, marine sources, and waste.

The company will also use the clean future investment to create biodegradable and water-efficient product formulations to halve the use of virgin plastic by 2025.

Unilever said in June that it would invest 1 billion euros in a new Climate & Nature Fund, and would achieve net zero emissions from all its products by 2039, more than a decade ahead of the 2050 Paris Agreement.

