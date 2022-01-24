US Markets

Unilever to cut jobs across all regions as Peltz builds stake -source

Contributors
Richa Naidu Reuters
Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Unilever PLC plans to slash thousands of management positions across its operations, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC ULVR.L plans to slash thousands of management positions across its operations, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The job cuts will be in the "low thousands", the person said.

The development comes on the heels of reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, is building an unspecified stake in the consumer goods giant whose strategy is under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm.

Bloomberg first reported the news on Unilever's plans to cut jobs.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular