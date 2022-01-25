US Markets
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs in strategic overhaul

Richa Naidu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Unilever said on Tuesday that it plans to cut about 1,500 roles across senior and junior management as part of a global restructuring plan aimed at streamlining operations and soothing the concerns of worried investors.

The announcement comes days after reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners has been building a stake in the world's second biggest personal care products maker, which owns the Dove Soap and Vaseline brands.

