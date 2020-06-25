Unilever To Change Fair & Lovely Brand Name; To End References To Fair, White, Light

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods giant Unilever plc. (UN, ULVR.L, UL) Thursday announced its plans to change the name of Fair & Lovely brand, which is sold across Asia, in the next few months and would end references to 'whitening', 'lightening' or 'fairness'.

According to the company, the decision is the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of beauty that includes the removal of the words 'fair/fairness', 'white/whitening', and 'light/lightening' from its products' packs and communication.

The company noted that the brand's advertising has been changing since 2014, to a message of women empowerment. In 2019, the company removed before-and-after impressions and shade guides that could indicate a transformation on the Fair & Lovely pack in India.

Sunny Jain, President Beauty & Personal Care, said, "As we're evolving the way that we communicate the skin benefits of our products that deliver radiant and even tone skin, it's also important to change the language we use.... We will also continue to evolve our advertising, to feature women of different skin tones, representative of the variety of beauty across India and other countries. We want Fair & Lovely to become a brand that celebrates glowing and radiant skin, regardless of skin tone."

