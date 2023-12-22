Unilever To Acquire First Hair Brand K18 For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Unilever Plc (UL) Thursday announced an agreement to acquire the premium biology-first hair care brand K18.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Unilever said K18 is a fast-growing brand and has a range of six products, addressing causes of hair damage.

K18Peptide molecule is said to mimic the human keratin structure to reverse chemical damage on all hair types in minutes. It can replace complex hair treatment routines with immediate results.

K18 is distributed through professional salons, retail, and eCommerce primarily in North America, UK and Australia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.