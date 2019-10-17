Unilever Ticks Up Despite Sales Miss On India and China Slowdown

Unilever’s stock ticked up on Thursday despite the consumer goods giant missing sales estimates.

The Anglo-Dutch conglomerate said sales were impacted by a slowdown in India and China, while the Ben & Jerry’s owner also reported lower ice cream sales.

The London-listed stock climbed 1.7% in early trading.

The back story. The stock has faltered recently, falling more than 13% since the end of September as investors have been concerned about the company’s growth prospects.

The Dove and TRESemmé owner has prioritised emerging markets, which has been a strong driver of growth in recent quarters.

Developed markets growth has been weaker, with ice cream sales suffering due to the weather and a competitive battleground for hair care in the U.S.

What’s new. Unilever reported sales of €13.25 billion ($14.64 billion) in the third quarter, up from €12.53 billion a year earlier.

Underlying sales rose 2.9% in the third quarter, below analysts’ estimates of 3%.

Developed market sales fell 0.1%, as the company continued to struggle in Europe.

Sales were also dented by a slowdown in growth in India and China two key emerging markets, which has been a priority for the company since Alan Jope replaced Paul Polman as chief executive last year.

Ice cream sales were hit by a cooler summer in Europe, while tea sales also slowed in developed markets.

Emerging markets sales growth overall was 5.1% led by South East Asian markets, while home care product also drove the sales rise.

Despite missing estimates, Unilever stuck to full-year sales growth guidance in the lower half of 3-5%.

Looking ahead. The share price may have fallen considerably in recent weeks, but an underwhelming, uninspiring set of results is unlikely to provide a major stock boost.

Investor fears that top-line momentum has stalled are unlikely to be eased, despite a third quarter performance largely in line with expectations.

Jope promised to “step-up competitive top line performance” following the results, but investors remain unconvinced for now.

