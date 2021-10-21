Unilever third-quarter underlying sales beat estimates, keeps margin forecast

Oct 21(Reuters) - Consumer packaged goods maker Unilever ULVR.L reported higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the third quarter on Thursday, helped by higher prices and strong demand in the United States, India, China and Turkey.

The maker of Dove soap reported a 2.5% rise in underlying sales for the three months ended Sept. 30, beating the 2.2% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.

The FTSE-listed company also kept its operating margin guidance of around flat for the full year.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

