Unilever third-quarter sales return to growth

Unilever reported a stronger-than-expected return to sales growth in the third quarter on Thursday.

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L, UNA.AS reported a stronger-than-expected return to sales growth in the third quarter on Thursday.

Underlying sales rose 4.4 percent, for the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo. Analysts on average were expecting an increase of 1.3 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Sales in emerging markets rose 5.3 percent, while developed markets rose 3.1 percent.

Turnover was 12.9 billion euros, versus analysts' estimate of 12.7 billion euros ($15.05 billion).

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

