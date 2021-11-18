Unilever strikes $5 bln deal with CVC for tea business - FT

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Unilever's tea business for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) after outbidding rival groups Advent and Carlyle, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Unilever's ULVR.L tea business for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) after outbidding rival groups Advent and Carlyle, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

The London-listed consumer goods company had been reviewing options for its global tea operations, home to PG Tips and Lipton brands.

Unilever and CVC were not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More