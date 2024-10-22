Unilever Strengthens Stock Value with Share Buyback

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 380,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from GBp 4,744.00 to GBp 4,784.00, with a volume-weighted average price of GBp 4,757.31. This move is aimed at consolidating Unilever’s stock value and enhancing shareholder returns.

