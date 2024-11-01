Unilever Strengthens Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has repurchased 952,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from GBp 4,690.00 to GBp 4,772.00, with a volume-weighted average price of GBp 4,755.46. This move highlights Unilever’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and could be a positive signal for investors looking at the company’s stock performance.

