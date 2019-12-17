Unilever Stock is Sliding Because Sales Growth Will Remain Sluggish into 2020

Unilever’s stock tumbled 5% on Tuesday as the consumer goods giant warned it would miss sales targets this year and endure a tough start to 2020.

The company blamed the economic slowdown in south Asia — one of its largest markets — and tough trading conditions in west Africa. Sales growth for 2019 will now be below its guidance of the lower half of a 3%-5% range, the company said. It also warned that next year would be “second-half weighted.”

In October, the Anglo-Dutch conglomerate missed third-quarter sales estimates, affected by a slowdown in India and China. The Ben & Jerry’s owner also reported lower ice cream sales. In recent quarters Unilever has had strong growth in emerging markets, which has been a priority since Alan Jope took over as CEO last year. Developed markets growth has proved harder to come by, with ice cream sales hit by recent poor weather and the company’s hair products facing intense competition in the U.S.

In Tuesday’s update, Unilever said developed markets trading continued to be challenging and a full recovery in North America would “take time.”

Looking ahead. Unilever’s update has understandably worried investors, as it appears sales growth will remain sluggish until at least the second half of next year. Accelerating growth is a priority for the company but that won’t happen soon.

The company stressed earnings, margin and cash would not be impacted and Unilever’s brand power means it remains attractive in the longer term.

