Unilever Stock Edges Up after Chairman's Sudden Resignation

Unilever’s stock edged up on Wednesday as the consumer goods giant’s chairman abruptly resigned.

Marijn Dekkers was behind a failed bid to move the company’s headquarters from London to Rotterdam, which was met by a shareholder revolt.

The Anglo-Dutch company had announced a partnership with Burger King to supply a new plant-based Rebel Whopper burger across Europe just a day earlier.

The back story. The Anglo-Dutch conglomerate’s foods business, which includes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, has endured sluggish growth recently, lagging behind the beauty and home care units.

Earlier this year, Unilever acquired meat-substitute company The Vegetarian Butcher in a bid to capitalize on the growing popularity of plant-based foods. It also bought U.S. condiment company Sir Kensington’s, which makes a vegan mayonnaise. Its rival Nestlé has also muscled into the healthy, environmentally friendly food market with the purchase of Sweet Earth Foods, which makes prepared meals.

Unilever missed third quarter sales estimates last month, partly due to slowdowns in India and China, two key emerging markets the company has prioritized since Alan Jope replaced Paul Polman as chief executive last year.

What’s new. Unilever chairman Marijn Dekkers stepped down with immediate effect on Wednesday, the company said, to be replaced by non-executive director Nils Andersen.

Dekkers had pushed for the company to shift its headquarters away from London to Rotterdam, a move scrapped following a backlash from investors.

He will instead focus on his role as founder and chairman of investment advisory firm Novalis LifeSciences.

Andersen, who sits on Unilever’s audit committee, has previously been Chief Executive of Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk and brewer Carlsberg.

The consumer goods giant also announced a partnership with Burger King to launch the plant-based Rebel Whopper in more than 2,500 restaurants across Europe.

Unilever’s The Vegetarian Butcher brand, which it acquired earlier this year, was chosen as the supplier by the burger giant.

Looking ahead The stock ticked up after Dekkers’s abrupt resignation as shareholders were unable to forget the headquarter debacle.

With Unilever under pressure over sluggish growth in its foods business, it has been forced to look for ever more creative ways to boost sales. Along with its rivals, it has bought up smaller food brands to make the most of the burgeoning popularity of plant-based and other vegan foods.

Teaming up with the likes of Burger King will undoubtedly help, but it will need to take several more bites out of the market.

