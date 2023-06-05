News & Insights

Unilever starts search for new chair - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

June 05, 2023 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds background on management changes in paragraph 3, details from Bloomberg report in paragraph 4, details on current chair in paragraph 6

June 5 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L is looking for a replacement for Chair Nils Andersen whose term is scheduled to end next year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unilever declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The consumer goods giant said in January CEO Alan Jope will be replaced by Hein Schumacher from July, followed by an announcement in late May that Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave the company next year.

Unilever, one of the biggest consumer companies in the world with more than 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream, has appointed executive search firm Spencer Stuart to scout for Andersen's replacement, according to the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.