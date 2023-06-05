Unilever starts search for new chair - Bloomberg News

Adds background on management changes in paragraph 3, details from Bloomberg report in paragraph 4, details on current chair in paragraph 6

June 5 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L is looking for a replacement for Chair Nils Andersen whose term is scheduled to end next year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unilever declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The consumer goods giant said in January CEO Alan Jope will be replaced by Hein Schumacher from July, followed by an announcement in late May that Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave the company next year.

Unilever, one of the biggest consumer companies in the world with more than 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream, has appointed executive search firm Spencer Stuart to scout for Andersen's replacement, according to the Bloomberg report.

