Unilever shares gain after opting not to lift bid for GSK assets

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares in consumer goods giant Unilever ULVR.L inched roughly 2% higher on Thursday after it said late on Wednesday it would not raise its rejected 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L consumer healthcare business.

Shares in GSK fell 1.5% after Unilever effectively ended its pursuit of a business that the pharmaceuticals company plans to spin off later this year.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793))

