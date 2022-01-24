Unilever shares gain after activist investor Peltz builds stake

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Unilever's ULVR.L shares rose 5% on Monday following reports activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods maker, as its strategy comes under scrutiny after effectively abandoning the pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L consumer healthcare business.

Peltz's activist hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in Unilever, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. New York-based Trian is known for proposing operational fixes at its portfolio companies.

Unilever strategy under scrutiny after short-lived GSK skirmish

Shareholder Terry Smith labels Unilever's GSK bid "near death experience"

