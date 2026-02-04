Unilever (SEP:ULVR) Price Target Increased by 20.58% to 1,395.95

The average one-year price target for Unilever (SEP:ULVR) has been revised to CZK1,395.95 / share. This is an increase of 20.58% from the prior estimate of CZK1,157.65 dated June 11, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CZK1,060.18 to a high of CZK1,828.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from the latest reported closing price of CZK1,250.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 17.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULVR is 0.93%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.35% to 311,255K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,656K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,722K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 13.01% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 27,117K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,394K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 1.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,185K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,449K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 6.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16,337K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,884K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 11.43% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 12,894K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

