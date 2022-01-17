GSK

Unilever says GSK consumer arm 'strong strategic fit' for business

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Dove soap maker Unilever on Monday defended its approach for the consumer healthcare arm of GSK, saying the business was a "strong strategic fit" in line with its plan to expand in the health, beauty and hygiene categories.

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dove soap maker Unilever ULVR.L on Monday defended its approach for the consumer healthcare arm of GSK GSK.L, saying the business was a "strong strategic fit" in line with its plan to expand in the health, beauty and hygiene categories.

The update from Unilever comes after GSK confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected a 50-billion-pound offer ($68.4 billion) from Unilever for its consumer healthcare business.

($1 = 0.7312 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters