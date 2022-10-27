Unilever quarterly sales rise 10.6%, raises full-year forecast

Richa Naidu Reuters
Published
Unilever Plc raised its full-year sales estimates and reported a better-than-expected 10.6% increase in third-quarter underlying sales as the maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes hiked prices to counter soaring costs.

Analysts had expected growth of 8%, a company-provided consensus showed.

