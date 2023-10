Unilever quarterly sales meet estimates as prices rise

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC ULVR.L:

UNILEVER PLC - 3RD QUARTER RESULTS

UNILEVER - 2023 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED

UNILEVER - OUR 2023 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED.

UNILEVER- QTRLY TURNOVER 15.2BLN EUROS VERSUS 15.8 BILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

UNILEVER - STEPPING UP INNOVATION AND INVESTMENT BEHIND OUR POWER BRANDS

UNILEVER - FOCUS ON UNLOCKING UNILEVER'S FULL POTENTIAL IN MONTHS AND YEARS AHEAD

UNILEVER - SEES DELIVERING A MODEST IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN FOR FY , REFLECTING HIGHER GROSS MARGIN, INCREASED INVESTMENT IN BRANDS

UNILEVER - FOCUS FIRST ON 30 POWER BRANDS - REPRESENTING 70%+ OF TURNOVER

UNILEVER - INCREASE BRAND INVESTMENT AND RETURNS

UNILEVER - NO MAJOR OR TRANSFORMATIONAL ACQUISITIONS

UNILEVER - SHIFTING FROM GROSS SAVINGS TO NET PRODUCTIVITY

UNILEVER - QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR Q3 IS MAINTAINED AT EUR 0.4268

UNILEVER - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB WITH COMPLETION EXPECTED BEFORE END OF 2023

UNILEVER - FERNANDO FERNANDEZ HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS UNILEVER'S NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

UNILEVER - UNILEVER WILL RETAIN A MINORITY SHAREHOLDING OF 35% IN DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB

UNILEVER - EXPECTATION FOR NET MATERIAL INFLATION (NMI) FOR 2023 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT AROUND EUR 2 BILLION

