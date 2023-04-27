Unilever quarterly sales beat estimates as prices surge

Adds details

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L on Thursday reported better than expected quarterly underlying sales, as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream raised prices yet again to compensate for higher commodity and supply chain costs.

The British company reported a 10.5% rise in underlying sales to 14.8 billion euros ($16.4 billion), beating analysts' average forecast for a 7.2% increase, according to a company-provided consensus.

"Underlying sales growth accelerated to 10.5%, driven by price growth in response to continued high input cost inflation and an improved volume performance," CEO Alan Jope said.

The consumer goods industry has suffered about two years of soaring costs, with everything from sunflower oil and shipping to packaging and grain becoming more expensive. The higher costs began in the pandemic and took a turn for the worse after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending energy costs to record highs last year.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Mark Potter)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.