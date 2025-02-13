Unilever Q4 Margins Up, Revenue Misses

Consumer goods manufacturing giant Unilever (NYSE:UL) reported mixed fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 13. Its underlying earnings per share (EPS) of 2.98 British pounds narrowly exceeded analyst consensus expectations of 2.965 pounds thanks to solid operational efficiency. Q4 revenue hit 14.2 billion pounds, missing the anticipated 15 billion pounds due to foreign currency headwinds.

The quarter was a mixed bag, with clear progress in margins, yet challenges in revenue realization. In its report the company provided an update on the spin-off of its ice cream business, which includes brands like Ben and Jerry’s and Magnum, saying it would be spun-off through a listing on three stock exchanges by the end of 2025.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) EPS (underlying) 2.98 pounds 2.965 pounds 2.60 pounds 14.7% Revenue 14.2 billion pounds 15 billion pounds 14.2 billion pounds (0.1%) Operating Margin (Underlying) 18.4% N/A 16.7% 1.7 pps Free cash flow 6.9 billion pounds N/A 7.1 billion pounds (2.8%)

Unilever's Business Overview

Unilever is a global consumer goods company with a portfolio comprising foods, beauty products, and home care items. It operates through diversified segments namely Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. Unilever's business thrives on a strong brand portfolio packed with high-profile names such as Knorr and Dove. The company focuses heavily on brand management and innovation which are critical to its market positioning and long-term success.

In recent quarters, Unilever concentrated efforts on enhancing operational efficiencies and driving growth through its Power Brands. The emphasis on fewer, larger innovations remains a strategic priority, targeting sustainable volume growth across the board. This focus is pivotal to Unilever's strategic goal of increasing market share and enhancing customer loyalty in a competitive marketplace.

Quarterly Highlights and Achievements

In Q4 2024, Unilever's revenue miss was mainly due to adverse currency exchange effects and certain market challenges reflecting a 5.6% deviation from anticipated figures. Still, significant growth was seen across Unilever's core brands, where its Power Brands collectively posted a 5.3% increase in underlying sales. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment displayed robust growth, reaching a 6.5% increase, powered by brands like Sunsilk and Vaseline. This growth is attributed to efforts in premiumization and expanding international reach. The Personal Care segment also reflected a 5.2% uptick due to novel innovations in its deodorants line.

Unilever managed a 2.9% rise in the Home Care sector, primarily through higher volumes despite pressure on prices from commodity deflation. Ice Cream showed a noteworthy 3.7% growth, buoyed by market strategies that aim to separate the segment as an independent business by the end of 2025. These changes coincide with a broad focus on brand innovation and a keen emphasis on sustainability initiatives across multiple segments.

The company continued strategic acquisitions in Q4. Acquiring premium brands bolstered segment completions, with K18 and Minimalist now in its portfolio. These acquisitions support Unilever's drive towards premium product offerings and set the stage for longer-term growth potential.

Despite growing positively, Unilever faced regional challenges, particularly in Indonesia and China. There, sales saw notable drops, posing barriers that demand persistent adaptation in pricing and market strategies. These regional hurdles signaled the need to uphold competitive pricing to maintain market share.

Looking Ahead

For the fiscal year 2025, Unilever projects sales growth of 3% to 5%, aided by investments in brand strength and ongoing enhancements in operational efficiencies. Management emphasizes volume-led growth, seeking to capitalize on innovative product extensions to capture emerging market trends. The firm remains optimistic about overcoming headwinds, albeit with cautious consideration ofglobal marketrevival conditions.

Unilever's forward guidance reflects an intention to fortify operational resilience and market competitiveness. These strategies entail both the continuation of strategic acquisitions and a clear focus on sustainability initiatives to maintain relevance in the ever-evolving consumer landscape.

