Unilever Q3 Underlying Sales Up 10.6%

(RTTNews) - Unilever (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported that its underlying sales growth was 10.6% in the third quarter, led by further increases in pricing with only a limited impact on volume. Turnover increased 17.8% year-over-year to 15.8 billion euros. The billion+ Euro brands, accounting for more than 50% of Group turnover, grew 14%, led by strong performances from OMO, Hellmann's, Rexona, Magnum and Lux.

Beauty & Wellbeing grew 6.7%, driven by price with slightly negative volume primarily due to core Skin Care and Hair Care. Personal Care underlying sales were up 8.9%, led by increased pricing and a lower volume decline. Home Care delivered 13.6% underlying sales growth with a volume decline of 3.6%.

Looking forward, the Group now expects underlying sales growth for the full year 2022 to be above 8%, with more negative underlying volume growth than in the first nine months.

The quarterly interim dividend for the third quarter is maintained at 0.4268 euros.

