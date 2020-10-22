Unilever Q3 Turnover Down, Underlying Sales Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods giant Unilever plc. (UN, ULVR.L, UL) Thursday reported that its third-quarter turnover declined 2.4 percent from last year to 12.9 billion euros with a negative impact from currency of 7.7 percent.

Underlying sales growth was 4.4 percent for the quarter with 3.9 percent rise in volume and 0.5 percent rise in price. Emerging markets underlying sales growth was 5.3 percent and developed markets was 3.1 percent.

Further, the company maintained quarterly shareholder dividend at 0.4104 euro per share.

The company said its proposals to simplify Unilever's dual-headed legal structure have received strong support from both NV and PLC shareholders.

It has also set out Clean Future strategy in Home Care, to eliminate fossil fuel derived carbon from cleaning products by 2030.

Alan Jope, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The environment we are operating in will remain unpredictable in the near term, so we will continue to maintain the speed and agility of our response. Our focus remains volume-led competitive growth, delivering absolute profit and free cash flow."

